A Londra torna la magia di Yayoi Kusama: a maggio tornano le Infinity Room alla Tate Modern

📢 JUST ANNOUNCED 📢 To celebrate Tate Modern’s 20th birthday in May, we're opening a special exhibition dedicated to Japanese artist #YayoiKusama! The year-long exhibition will be a rare chance to experience two of the artist’s immersive mirror room installations, including Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life (pictured here) – one of Kusama’s largest installations to date, originally made for her retrospective at Tate Modern back in 2012. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Kusama will be on display alongside a dedicated programme of special displays and performances across the galleries. To find out more about what we’ve got in store to celebrate Tate Modern’s birthday, click the link in our bio! We’ll give you a clue: 🕷️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Frances Morris, Director of Tate Modern: ‘Our plans for May 2020 encapsulate the best of Tate Modern. We will shine a spotlight on some of the newest artists to join our collection, go behind-the-scenes in our conservation studio, and run talks and tours across the building.’ #TateModernTurns20 🎈 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tickets on sale 2 March.