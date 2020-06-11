L’Uomo e il Mare: un rapporto che perdura sin dagli albori della civiltà

Uno spazio dove si parli e racconti degli usi e costumi del periodo storico di fine XIV secolo: è quanto troverete su lextra.news grazie alla disponibilità, passione e competenza dei componenti dell’associazione Scudo e Spada, già molto attivi sul territorio con attività di didattica, laboratori ed accampamenti medievali.

di Azzurra Guido

curatrice storica “Associazione Scudo e Spada”

Il rapporto tra Uomo e Mare rappresenta un legame ancestrale che perdura fin dagli albori della civiltà, costruito principalmente su due aspetti. Per primo, troviamo il soddisfacimento di un bisogno materiale, quello dell’alimentazione, per cui a partire già dal Mesolitico, il consumo, in particolare, di molluschi entrò a far parte della dieta umana, testimoniato dal ritrovamento di numerose conchiglie all’interno di grotte situate sulle coste. Gli uomini del Neolitico, poi, intuirono come il mare rappresentasse un eccezionale veicolo di collegamento e, di conseguenza, di commercio, aprendo così la strada per quegli spostamenti che renderanno così ricca la storia dell’Antichità mediterranea. Contemporaneamente, abbiamo anche un elemento più spirituale, filosofico e religioso che si basa su una dimensione onirica, emotiva per cui quelle acque salate rimandano alle origini del mondo e dell’esistenza stessa, che fa parte, in modo quasi archetipico, di ognuno di noi.

Durante il Medioevo, questa dualità permane con aspetti molto interessanti sia storici che folkloristici che meritano di essere esaminati.

A partire dalla tarda antichità, il commercio aveva subito una forte contrazione, a causa della fine dell’unità mediterranea, della diminuzione della domanda e della scomparsa della navigazione ufficiale statale a causa della disgregazione dell’Impero e bisogna attendere l’epoca carolingia per assistere ad un pieno recupero. Nonostante ciò, i traffici marittimi non cessarono assolutamente, pur ridotti alla più sicura navigazione costiera in occasione di invio di ambasciate o di sporadici viaggi. Per fronteggiare l’invasione dei barbari e il crescente aumento della pirateria, inoltre, le grandi navi da trasporto furono sostituite con imbarcazioni più piccole che potessero viaggiare in squadra.

In Italia, il porto più importante sul mar Tirreno rimase Roma, grazie alla navigabilità del Tevere, la Sicilia divenne il punto di riferimento per il nord Africa e il porto di Bari fu aspramente conteso tra Bizantini e Longobardi. Come non citare poi la storia di Ravenna che, da semplice cittadina di provincia, assurse alla dignità di capitale dell’Impero romano d’Occidente prima, nel 402 ad opera dell’Imperatore Onorio, e poi dell’Esarcato bizantino sotto Giustiniano, in virtù della presenza del porto di Classe, collegamento adriatico verso Costantinopoli. E l’avvio della fortuna di Amalfi e Venezia, che faranno poi parte delle cosiddette Repubbliche marinare.

Grandi navigatori furono gli Arabi che spazzarono via il regno vandalo dal nord Africa, quello visigoto dalla Spagna, l’Impero persiano e ridussero notevolmente i territori di influenza bizantina. Punto di confluenza di tutti i traffici era l’Egitto che congiungeva l’Arabia con la Sicilia e la Spagna, in particolare la città di Alessandria da cui passavano merci di lusso, spezie, sete cinesi, oro, piume di struzzo, avorio e gioielli.

Per quanto riguarda l’Impero bizantino, rimasero molto attivi i porti di Efeso e di Costantinopoli in particolare, grazie alla sua posizione favorevole di ponte tra Europa ed Asia ed unico sbocco sul Mar Nero.

Una situazione di particolare fortuna e di conseguente sviluppo vissero i territori affacciati sul Mare del Nord ed è proprio in questi anni che si assistette alla nascita di nuove città e porti, favorita anche dall’omogeneità delle popolazioni celtiche e germaniche. Nell’Europa settentrionale, libera dalle epidemie della tarda Antichità, si ebbe un forte incremento demografico già a partire dal III secolo. Questo permise il consolidamento di potenti aristocrazie e monarchie che avevano tutto l’interesse a stabilire un “controllo del mare”, tramite diritti fiscali con dazi e dogane. Accanto alla presenza di mercanti professionisti e al conio di nuove monete locali, dall’VIII secolo l’espansione via mare conobbe un enorme incentivo con le incursioni dei popoli nordici definiti Vichinghi. Crebbe, inoltre, l’attività di porti come Londra, Nantes e Rouen, punti di una rete commerciale che univa Irlanda, Gran Bretagna e Gallia atlantica attraverso cui arrivarono, anche nell’area mediterranea, legno, monete d’argento, pellicce, oli di pesce e mammiferi marini, avorio di tricheco e ambra del Baltico.

Un continuo rapporto di scambi, quindi, che si consolidò nel corso degli anni e subì un incremento notevole a partire dall’epoca carolingia quando, come sopra accennato, la nuova stabilizzazione politica e la crescita demografica portarono ad una sorta di rinascita commerciale e la navigazione fu migliorata grazie ad alcune innovazione, tra cui la vela latina triangolare.

Pur essendo, quindi, una parte fondamentale non solo dell’economia ma della vita stessa di numerose città, coinvolgendo su più livelli una fetta sempre più ampia di popolazione, nel Medioevo, il mare era considerato un luogo inquietante e inquietanti, di conseguenza, erano coloro che osavano affrontarlo, primi fra tutti i marinai, rappresentati per lo più come malfattori, in costante combutta con i pirati. Si preferivano i porti sugli estuari dei fiumi; le spiagge e gli arenili erano poco frequentati, da evitare assolutamente dopo il tramonto. L’antico timore e il rispetto verso il mare assunsero caratteristiche più marcate, toccando le paure più radicate e nutrendosi di quelle nuove, instillate dal credo cristiano, in un altalenarsi tra terrore e fascino oscuro. Quelle acque che avevano fornito il nutrimento all’uomo primitivo divennero infide, non sicure: sulle tavole dei nobili abbondavano pesci di acqua dolce, considerati più sani, più puri e nutrienti; quel simbolo dell’inizio della vita divenne portatore della più spaventosa delle morti, quella per annegamento, che privava lo sventurato degli ultimi sacramenti e della degna sepoltura, castigo atroce che relegava il corpo in quelle buie profondità. Il mare è un mondo terribile di caos in cui agiscono creature mostruose: esseri terribili, bizzarri che vivono in un ambiente ostile dove, secondo le credenze del tempo, non avevano bisogno di respirare e, per questo motivo quindi, infernali e demoniaci. La Bibbia riporta numerosi esempi, da Giona nella pancia della balena al Leviatano, alle bestie apocalittiche dalle molte teste, e i racconti di avvistamenti di mostri marini si trovano in tutte le culture che hanno avuto contatti con il mare. Misto di paura e fascinazione suscitavano le Sirene, simboli del richiamo del mare, che con il loro canto attiravano i marinai e li trascinavano negli abissi infernali, dove anche i poteri dei Santi protettori erano inefficaci. Le troviamo già nell’Odissea ma senza una descrizione fisica; è proprio nel Medioevo che iniziarono ad essere raffigurate come donne con la parte inferiore del corpo a forma di pesce (Liber Monstruorum, libro I, sesto cap. De Sirenis). Numerosi sono gli esseri ibridi: il pesce vescovo, il cane di mare, il leone di mare e il monaco di mare, con testa di uomo tonsurato, cappuccio sulle spalle, pinne al posto delle braccia e coda di pesce. Medievali sono anche le origini del più famoso tra tutti i mostri marini: lo scandinavo Kraken. Il nome con cui è conosciuto oggi ha origini più tarde: lo troviamo a partire dal XVIII secolo, derivato, probabilmente, dall’antico germanico “krabben” che significa “strisciare”, verbo da cui proviene anche l’inglese “crab”, “granchio”. Il suo aspetto è ormai codificato e conosciuto: un colossale cefalopode, un calamaro o una piovra, con tentacoli giganteschi in grado di distruggere con estrema semplicità e trascinare nelle profondità una nave. Il suo antenato più diretto è l’Hafgufa, mostro che al suo apparire somigliava ad un’isola o ad un grosso scoglio: il suo nome significa ” nebbia marina”, dall’islandese “haf”, mare, e “gufa”, vapore o nebbia. Ne abbiamo menzione nel Konungs Skuggsjà, testo norvegese del 1250, in cui viene descritto come un enorme pesce, e nella saga islandese di Oddr l’Arciere (XIII secolo) nella quale si afferma che è il più grande tra i mostri marini e si ciba di balene, navi e uomini. Una simile creatura si trova anche nel Medioevo mediterraneo: lo Zaratan o Aspidochelone, la balena – isola, citata già dallo scrittore romano Plinio il Vecchio nella sua Naturalis Historia. Ne abbiamo traccia nei racconti di Sinbad il marinaio, ambientati nel periodo del Califfato abbaside (750-1258) e nell’irlandese leggenda di San Brandano (Navigatio Sancti Brendani, anonimo del X secolo). E non solo: lo Zaratan compare anche in due testi a carattere scientifico come “Il Libro degli Animali”, dello zoologo arabo Al Jahiz (IX sec) e ne “Le Meraviglie della Creazione” del cosmografo persiano Zakariyya al Qazwini (XIII sec).

Progresso e credenze, paura e fascino, necessità ed inquietudine, quindi: un ossimoro costante che perdura nell’animo umano nel suo inevitabile confronto con la vasta distesa di acqua salata, “immagine dell’inafferabile fantasma della vita” (cit. H.Melville)

***

The relationship between Man and Sea represents an ancestral bond that has lasted since the dawn of civilization, built mainly on two aspects. First of all, we find the satisfaction of a material need, the alimentation, so that starting from the Mesolithic, the consumption, in particular, of molluscs became part of the human diet, witnessed by the discovery of numerous shells inside caves located on the coast. The men of the Neolithic, then, intuited how the sea represented an exceptional vehicle of connection and, consequently, of commerce, thus opening the way for those displacements that will make so rich the history of the Mediterranean Antiquity. At the same time, we also have a more spiritual, philosophical and religious element that is based on a dreamlike, emotional dimension for which those salty waters refer to the origins of the world and of existence itself, which is part, in an almost archetypal way, of each of us.

During the Middle Ages, this duality remains with very interesting historical and folkloristic aspects that deserve to be examined.

Since late antiquity, trade had suffered a sharp contraction, due to the end of Mediterranean unity, the decline in demand and the disappearance of official state navigation due to the disintegration of the Empire and it is necessary to wait for the Carolingian era to see a full recovery. Despite this, maritime traffic did not cease at all, although it was reduced to safer coastal navigation when sending embassies or occasional voyages. To cope with the invasion of the barbarians and the growing increase in piracy, large transport ships were replaced with smaller boats that could travel as a team.

In Italy, the most important port on the Tyrrhenian Sea remained Rome, thanks to the navigability of the Tiber, Sicily became the reference point for North Africa and the port of Bari was bitterly disputed between the Byzantines and the Lombards. How can we not mention then the history of Ravenna, which, as a mere provincial town, rose to the dignity of capital of the Western Roman Empire first, in 402 by the Emperor Honorius, and then the Byzantine Exarchate under Justinian, by virtue of the presence of the Port of Classe, Adriatic connection to Constantinople. And the start of the fortune of Amalfi and Venice, which will then be part of the so-called Maritime Republics.

Great navigators were the Arabs who wiped out the Vandal kingdom from North Africa, the Visigothic kingdom from Spain, the Persian Empire and greatly reduced the territories of Byzantine influence. The point of confluence of all the trades was Egypt that joined Arabia with Sicily and Spain, in particular the city of Alexandria from which passed luxury goods, spices, Chinese silks, gold, ostrich feathers, ivory and jewels.

As for the Byzantine Empire, the ports of Ephesus and Constantinople in particular remained very active, thanks to its favorable position as a bridge between Europe and Asia and the only outlet on the Black Sea.

A situation of particular fortune and consequent development lived the territories facing the North Sea and it is precisely in these years that we witnessed the birth of new cities and ports, also favored by the homogeneity of the Celtic and Germanic populations. In northern Europe, free from the epidemics of late Antiquity, there was a strong demographic increase as early as the third century. This allowed the consolidation of powerful aristocracies and monarchies that had every interest in establishing a “control of the sea” through tax duties and customs. Alongside the presence of professional merchants and the minting of new local coins, from the eighth century the expansion by sea knew a huge incentive with the incursions of the Nordic peoples defined Vikings. In addition, the activity of ports such as London, Nantes and Rouen grew, points of a commercial network that united Ireland, Great Britain and Atlantic Gaul through which arrived, even in the Mediterranean area, wood, silver coins, fur, fish oils and marine mammals, walrus ivory and Baltic amber.

A continuous relationship of exchanges, therefore, which consolidated over the years and underwent a considerable increase since the Carolingian era when, as mentioned above, the new political stabilization and population growth led to a sort of commercial revival and navigation was improved thanks to some innovations, including the triangular Latin sail.

Thus, although the sea was a fundamental part not only of the economy but of the life of many cities, involving an increasing proportion of the population, in the Middle Ages the sea was considered a disturbing place, As a result, they were disturbing those who dared to face him, first of all the sailors, represented mostly as evildoers, in constant collusion with the pirates. Ports were preferred over river estuaries; The beaches were little frequented, to avoid absolutely after sunset. The ancient fear and respect for the sea took on more marked characteristics, touching the deepest fears and feeding on the new ones, instilled by the Christian belief, in a swinging between terror and dark charm. Those waters which had provided food to primitive man became treacherous, unsafe: on the tables of nobles abounded freshwater fish, considered healthier, purer and more nutritious; that symbol of the beginning of life became the bearer of the most frightening of the dead, the one by drowning, which deprived the unfortunate of the last sacraments and of the worthy burial, atrocious punishment that relegated the body in those dark depths. The sea is a terrible world of chaos in there act monstrous creatures: terrible, bizarre beings who live in a hostile environment where, according to the beliefs of the time, they did not need to breathe and, for this reason, infernal and demonic. The Bible reports numerous examples, from Jonah in the belly of the whale to Leviathan, to the many-headed apocalyptic beasts, and reports of sightings of sea monsters are found in all cultures that have had contact with the sea. Mixed with fear and fascination aroused the Sirens, symbols of the call of the sea, which with their singing attracted the sailors and dragged them into the depths of hell, where even the powers of the Holy protectors were ineffective. We find them already in the Odyssey but without a physical description; It is precisely in the Middle Ages that they began to be depicted as women with the lower part of the body shaped like fish (Liber Monstruorum, book I, chapter six. De Sirenis). Numerous are the hybrid beings: the bishop fish, the sea dog, the sea lion and the sea monk, with head of a tonsured man, hood on the shoulders, fins in place of the arms and tail of fish. Medieval are also the origins of the most famous of all sea monsters: the Scandinavian Kraken. The name with which it is known today has later origins: we find it starting from the XVIII century, probably derived from the old Germanic “krabben” which means “to crawl”, verb from which comes also the English “Crab”. Its appearance is now codified and known: a colossal cephalopod, a squid or an octopus, with gigantic tentacles able to destroy with extreme simplicity and drag in the depths a ship. Its more direct ancestor is the Hafgufa, monster that, to its appearance, looked like an island or a big rock: its name means ” marine fog”, from the Icelandic “haf”, sea, and “gufa”, steam or fog. We mention it in the Konungs Skuggsjà, Norwegian text of 1250, in which it is described as a huge fish, and in the Icelandic saga of Oddr the Archer (13th century) in which it is stated that it is the largest among the sea monsters and feeds on whales, ships and men. A similar creature is also found in the Mediterranean Middle Ages: the Zaratan or Aspidochelone, the whale – island, already mentioned by the Roman writer Pliny the Elder in his Naturalis Historia. We can trace it in the stories of Sinbad the Sailor, set in the period of the Abbasid Caliphate (750-1258) and in the Irish legend of San Brandano (Navigatio Sancti Brendani, anonymous 10th century). And not only that: Zaratan also appears in two scientific texts such as “The Book of Animals”, by the Arab zoologist Al Jahiz (IX century) and in “The Wonders of Creation” by the Persian cosmographer Zakariyya al Qazwini (XIII century).

Progress and beliefs, fear and charme, necessity and restlessness, therefore: a constant oxymoron that lasts in the human soul in its inevitable comparison with the vast expanse of salt water, “image of the elusive ghost of life” (cit. H.Melville)

(Marinai e mostro marino, area franco-fiamminga, ms Ludwig XV 3, fol 89v, 1270, Museo J. P. Guggenheim)