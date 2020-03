Coronavirus in Francia, la situazione sanitaria: esteso il lockdown per altre due settimane

View this post on Instagram

It was a beautiful after noon to walk empty streets. I waked 8 km to Jardim de Luxemburg remembering my first time in Paris thirty years ago. Different feelings, and a different person I was. I took a close look into my journey to now and I love the woman I became. . . . . #roamtheplanet #exploretocreate #summerfun #adventure #traveltheworld #wanderer #traveldestination #travelhawaiidestination #streetview #travelaway #wanderlustlife #wheretofindme #traveltherenext #wandermore #traveldreamseekers #GlobalLocal #coronavirusparis #parisfrance🇫🇷