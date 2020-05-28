Storia… di famiglia: l’evoluzione nei secoli del legame tra parenti, dai romani al medioevo

Uno spazio dove si parli e racconti degli usi e costumi del periodo storico di fine XIV secolo: è quanto troverete su lextra.news grazie alla disponibilità, passione e competenza dei componenti dell’associazione Scudo e Spada, già molto attivi sul territorio con attività di didattica, laboratori ed accampamenti medievali.

Famiglia numerosa da manoscritto francese del XV secolo, conservato a Parigi, Biblioteque Nationale de France

di Azzurra Guido

curatrice storica “Associazione Scudo e Spada”

L’origine del termine “famiglia” risale all’ osco “faama” che significa “casa” da cui derivò il latino familia ad indicare la piccola comunità di persone, o famuli, ossia moglie, figli, servi e schiavi, di un pater familias che abitano nella stessa casa, con legami di sangue, di parentela, religiosi e legali. Per questo motivo, gli antichi romani distinguevano all’interno della famiglia due tipi diversi di vincolo: la cognazione, ossia il legame parentale naturale, quello di sangue e l’agnazione cioè quello che univa le persone soggette alla stessa patria potestà, costituendo una parentela civile.

Così come codificata dal diritto latino, la famiglia giunse ad essere la base dei rapporti umani durante il Medioevo, conservando numerosi elementi della romanità, arricchiti da consuetudini germaniche e progressivamente sempre più definita dal Cristianesimo.

Fortemente patriarcale, con al centro la figura del padre che aveva il diritto di esercitare sugli altri membri la sua “vita necisque potestas”, ossia il potere di vita e di morte, la famiglia si fondava sull’istituto del matrimonio, un legame che la Chiesa rese indissolubile, restringendo sempre più l’ambito di applicazione del divorzio.

Se, infatti, i Romani sostenevano che il matrimonio, in quanto nato come consenso tra gli sposi, una volta venuto meno questo, potesse essere interrotto e anche le popolazioni germaniche concedevano completa facoltà di divorzio, la Chiesa medievale si occupò di trasformare un patto tra privati in un atto sacro, da formalizzarsi alla presenza di un sacerdote, e, come tale, inscindibile dall’uomo. Questo tipo di considerazione si adattò in maniera perfetta ai concetti di conservazione del patrimonio (parola che deriva proprio da pater, padre, ad indicare il rapporto relativo ai beni materiali di ambito maschile) e di lignaggio che erano propri della società feudale, amplificandone, quindi, il successo.

La Chiesa intervenne anche nel regolare i rapporti tra consanguinei: se tra i romani era consentito sposarsi tra cugini di primo grado e il matrimonio era vietato fino al quarto grado di parentela, a partire dal VI secolo questo tipo di unione venne proibito e fu esteso il divieto al settimo grado di parentela, condannando fortemente l’incesto come peccato contro natura e contro Dio.

Stabiliti questi punti fermi, l’unione di un uomo e di una donna avveniva in età molto giovane, tenendo comunque presente che la speranza di vita di una persona nel Medioevo era di circa 40 anni. L’età perfetta per il matrimonio per una donna appartenente all’aristocrazia era 14 anni, anche se era possibile sposarsi a 10. Per i ceti inferiori, questo limite si sposta di circa 10 anni dopo, probabilmente per questioni di sopravvivenza, in quanto con miseri introiti era possibile sfamare una sola famiglia per volta.

I compiti principali di una moglie erano prendersi cura del proprio marito, accudire la casa provvedendo a dirigere e punire i servitori, quando le possibilità economiche permettevano la loro presenza e, soprattutto, mettere al mondo e crescere figli (infatti la parola matrimonio deriva da mater, madre, ad indicare le funzioni materne nei confronti dei figli). In generale, la donna rimase in uno stato di sostanziale incapacità giuridica, considerata più una proprietà che passava dal padre al marito, oggetto del matrimonio più che soggetto, ma riuscì comunque a ritagliarsi il suo spazio all’interno della famiglia come amministratrice della casa, al punto che le fonti riportano le severe pene da applicarsi nel caso in cui la situazione fosse sfuggita al controllo all’uomo. E non era solo moglie ad essere punita: gli uomini che permettevano un’inversione di ruoli e che, quindi, si lasciavano sottomettere dalle proprie mogli, erano costretti ad attraversare il paese in sella ad un asino, seduti al contrario, oggetto dello scherno di tutta la comunità.

Le donne acquisirono un piccolo diritto grazie a Liutprando, primo re longobardo in Italia, che concesse loro di poter esprimere il proprio consenso al matrimonio, anche se parere non sempre discriminante ai fini dello stesso (curiosità: Liutprando introdusse anche il rito di scambiarsi l’anello nuziale come segno dell’unione matrimoniale).

I figli, dunque, erano lo scopo principale del matrimonio. La religione cristiana fu costretta ad intervenire anche sul trattamento riservato ai bambini: infatti, nel passato, i neonati affetti da deformità o arrivati in famiglie troppo numerose potevano essere esposti oppure uccisi, mentre la Chiesa condannò come peccati capitali sia l’aborto che l’infanticidio.

Cresciuti all’interno di ampie famiglie in cui potevano essere presenti anche i figli illegittimi del padre e i cugini rimasti orfani, i bambini erano allevati nel gineceo, ossia presso le donne della famiglia. I maschi vi rimanevano fino ai 6/7 anni per poi passare, nelle famiglie ricche, alle cure di un tutore, mentre in quelle contadine, o comunque con bassa disponibilità economica, al lavoro nei campi o nella bottega. Spesso le famiglie nobili inviavano i figli maschi presso un signore potente dove avevano la possibilità di apprendere le regole della cortesia, ossia della vita di corte, e ricevere un addestramento militare. Le bambine, invece, che prolungavano la loro educazione con l’apprendimento dei lavori femminili, avevano come destino un nuovo matrimonio: o quello con un uomo scelto dal padre, o dal fratello maggiore, o quello con Cristo, prendendo i voti ed entrando in convento.

Tra l’XI e il XII secolo si verificò un aumento notevole del numero di famiglie all’interno delle realtà cittadine e la loro rilevanza crebbe notevolmente rispetto a quella del singolo, generando raggruppamenti di famiglie abbienti, le consorterie, le basi della nascita delle fazioni politiche. Accanto all’abitazione della famiglia principale si affiancavano le case delle famiglie facenti parte della consorteria, creando così una sorta di blocco abitativo, una casa allargata fortificata e dotata di una torre comune. Molte cittadine italiane di origine medievale devono il loro caratteristico profilo proprio alla presenza di queste torri, dove tutti i membri di ogni consorteria potevano rifugiarsi nei momenti di pericolo. La controparte popolare era la corporazione, ossia l’organismo che accoglieva tutti gli appartenenti ad una categoria professionale con lo scopo di acquisire potere economico e sociale.

Sia le consorterie che le corporazioni si preoccupavano di unire le varie famiglie attraverso matrimoni combinati ed è, infatti, proprio in questi anni che prese di nuovo vigore l’istituto della dote, un ottimo mezzo per stringere alleanze ed aumentare il benessere economico. La promessa di matrimonio avveniva spesso quando gli interessati erano ancora bambini in modo da permettere ai rispettivi capifamiglia di pianificare con calma le strategie commerciali e politiche.

E l’affetto? Dove si collocano i sentimenti all’interno di questo complesso di accordi e di doveri? Il fatto che esistono fonti che riportano il biasimo nei confronti delle madri che amano troppo i loro figli e l’invito fatto a questi ultimi a voler più bene al padre in quanto figura che provvede al mantenimento economico di tutti, ha portato a considerare il Medioevo un periodo privo di affetti familiari. La realtà, ancora una volta, smentisce questo tipo di pregiudizio riportando numerosi esempi di intensi legami non soltanto tra i membri della famiglia nucleare ma anche tra padrini e figliocci. Inoltre, furono sperimentate forme diverse di genitorialità come la famiglia monastica che accoglieva i bambini abbandonati o quella degli ospedali e delle confraternite che si occupavano degli orfani, tentando di sopperire a loro modo alla mancanza dei genitori.

The origin of the term “family” dates back to the oscan “faama” that means “home”, hence the latin “familia” to indicate the small community of people, or “famuli”, wife, children, servants and slaves, of a pater familias who lived in the same house with ties of blood, relationship, religious and legitimate. For this reason, the ancient Romans distinguished inside the family, two different kind of bond: the cognazione, that is the natural parental tie, the blood one, and the agnazione, the one that joined the persons subject to the same parental responsibility, costituting a civil kinship.

As codified by Latin law, the family becames the basis of human relationship during the Middle Ages, retaining many elements of Roman world enriched by Germanic customs and progressively more and more defined by Christianity.

Strongly pratriarchal with the figure of the father in the center who had the right to exercise over the other members his “ vita necisque potestas”, that is the power of life and death, the family was based on the institution of marriage, a bond the Churc made indissoluble, increasingly restricting the scope of divorce.

If, in fact, the Romans manteined that marriage, since it was born as a consensus between the spouses, once this failed, coul be interrupted and the Germanic people granted complete faculty of divorce, the medieval Church took care of transforming a private pact into a sacred act to be formalized in the presence of a priest, and as such inseparable from men. This kind of consideration perfectly adapted to the concepts of conservation of the patrimony (word derived from pater, latin for father, to indicate the relationship relating to material goods in the male sphere) and of lineage that were proper to the feudal society, amplifying, therefore, the success.

The Church also intervened in regulating relations between relatives: if among the Romans it was allowed to marry among first cousins and the marriage was forbidden up to the fourth degree of kinship, from the VI century this kind of union was forbidden and the prohibition was extended to the seventh degree of kinship, strongly condemning incesta s sin against nature and against God.

Established these fixed points, the union of a man and a woman happend at a very young age, keeping in mind that the life expectancy of a person in the Middle Ages was about 40 years. The perfect age for a marriage for a woman belonging to aristocracy was 14 years, even if it was possible to get married at 10. For the lower classes this limit moves about 10 years later, probabily for survival reasons beacause with meagre income it was possible to feed only one family at a time.

The main tasks of a wife were to take care of her husband, to tend the house providing to direct and punish the servants, when the econimic possibilities allowed their presence, and above all to bring into the world and raise children (in fact the word matrimonio, italian for marriage, comes from mater, mother, to indicate the maternal functions towards the children). In general, the woman remained in a state of substantial legal incapacity, considered more a property that passed from the father to the husband, object of marriage more than subject, but she still managed to carve out her own space within the family as house admistrator, to the point that the sources report the severe penalities to be applied in the event that the situation has escaped the husband’s control. And it was not only the wife who was punished: the men who allowed a reversal of roles and who let their wives submit them, were forced to cross the country on a donkey ,seated in reverse, object of mockery of the whole community.

The women acquired a small right thanks to Liutprando, the first Lombard king in Italy who allowed them to express their consent to the marriage, even if the opinion didn’t always decriminate for the purposes of this (curiosity: Liutprando also introduced the ritual of exchanging the wedding ring).

Children were, therefore, the main purpose of marriage. The christian religion was forced to intervene also in the treatment of children: in fact in the past the newborns affected by deformities or arrived in families too numerous could be exposed or killed, while the Church condemned as deadly sins both abortion and infanticide.

Grown up in large families where illegitimate children could also be present together with the cousins remained orphans, the children grew up in the gynaeceum, that is among the women of the family. The boys stayed here until the age of 6/7 and then passed, in the rich families, to the care of a tutor, while in those paesant or otherwise with law economic availability, in the fields or in the workshop. The noble families often sent their sons to a powerful lord where they had the opportunity to learn the rules of courtesy and receive military training. Girls, instead, who prolonged their education by learning women’s jobs, had as destiny a new marriage: or the one with a man choosen by the father, or by the older brother, or the one with Christ, taking vows and entering the convent.

Between the XI and the XII centuries, there was a considerable increase in families within the city and their relevance increased compared to that of the individual, generating groups of wealthy families, the consortia, foundation of the birth of political factions. Next to the main family’s house there were the houses of the families belonging to the consortium, thus creating a sort of housing block, an enlarged fortified house with a common tower. Many Italian towns of medieval origin owe their characteristic profile to the presence of these towers, where all. the members of each consortium could take refuge in times of danger. The popular counterpart was the corporation, the association that welcomed all members of a professional category with the aim of acquiring economic and social power.

Both the consortia and the corporations were concerned to unite the various families through arranged marriages and it is, in fact, in these years that took new vigour the institute of the dowry, an excellent means to make alliances and increase the economic well-being. The promise of marriage often occurred when those concerned were still children so as to allow their respective heads to plan their business and political strategies calmly.

And the affection? Where are the feelings placed within this complex of agreements and duties? The fact that there are sources that report the blame for mothers who love their children too much and the invitation made to the latter to love the father more as a figure that provides for the economic maintenance of all, led to consider the Middle Ages a period without family affection. The reality, once again, denies this type of prejudice by reporting numerous examples of intense ties not only between members of a the nuclear family but also between godparents and godchildren. In addition, different forms of parenting were experimented with, such as the monastic family that welcomed abandoned children or that of hospitals and brotherhoods that cared for orphans, trying to compensate in their own way for the lack of parents.

