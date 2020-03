View this post on Instagram

Britain broke into a nationwide round of applause for National Health Service staff and care workers on Thursday night, after a viral campaign urged people to #clapforourcarers. The gesture of support went viral after Annemarie Plas, a yoga teacher from south London, posted a message on Instagram and WhatsApp. The applause rang out — from the south coast to Manchester, Glasgow, London, and basically everywhere in between. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. "It made me feel really warm inside that I wasn't the only one that felt like that," Plas told Sky News after her post went viral. "It's such a simple message and we take so many things for granted, and now all these freedoms and options are taken away from us, we start to realise [what we have]. It's a good time to show how thankful we are." ❤️ (📷: @sianelvin/ Andy Buchanan/ AFP via Getty Images)