Le origini del gioco tra cultura e antropologia

Uno spazio dove si parli e racconti degli usi e costumi del periodo storico di fine XIV secolo: è quanto troverete su lextra.news grazie alla disponibilità, passione e competenza dei componenti dell’associazione Scudo e Spada, già molto attivi sul territorio con attività di didattica, laboratori ed accampamenti medievali.

di Azzurra Guido

curatrice storica “Associazione Scudo e Spada”

Libro de los Juegos, sez. Dados y tablas, 1251-1283, Madrid, Bibliothèque de l’Escurial, J. T. 6, fol 2v

Le origini del gioco sono antichissime e si perdono nelle epoche storiche più remote, come testimoniano i numerosi ritrovamenti archeologici di giochi e le rappresentazioni in mosaici, pitture murarie e su utensili. Elemento a carattere universale, oltre il tempo e lo spazio, è uno strumento antropologico importantissimo per comprendere i processi di civilizzazione e lo svilupparsi delle attività umane.

Ben lontano dall’essere semplicemente un passatempo infantile, il gioco ha interessato, e continua a farlo ancora oggi, tutte le fasi della vita; definito da Platone una metafora della vita stessa degli uomini, fu indicato da Aristotele come l’antitesi del lavoro e assimilato alla virtù in quanto non determinato da una necessità specifica ma caratterizzato da autosufficienza e libertà.

Gli scavi archeologici e le fonti letterarie ed artistiche ci hanno dato la possibilità di scoprire la grande varietà di giocattoli che i bambini avevano a disposizione nell’Antichità ed è sorprendente scoprire come questi siano simili, sia nella forma che nella sostanza, a quelli utilizzati ai nostri giorni. Visto il contatto stretto e diretto tra adulti e bambini, il primo e più popolare gioco fu quello di imitare le loro occupazioni e, di conseguenza, i primi giochi consistevano nel “fare i grandi”: numerosi sono i ritrovamenti di piccoli aratri o armi, oggetti di uso quotidiano in miniatura che simboleggiano le due principali attività dell’uomo antico, l’agricoltura e la guerra. Anche la bambola può essere considerata uno dei giocattoli più antichi: sebbene inizialmente dotate di un valore spirituale e religioso, le prime testimonianze dell’utilizzo ludico delle bambole risalgono all’Egitto faraonico quando, simbolo dell’infanzia, venivano abbandonate e donate alle divinità nel momento del passaggio all’età adulta.

L’ampio panorama di giocattoli, che si era creato nel corso dei secoli, giunse al Medioevo quando, attraverso di essi, i bambini potevano imparare le regole della società e i comportamenti consoni al proprio rango. Accanto alle attività da praticare all’aperto come le biglie, il cerchio fatto muovere con il bastone, i giochi di abilità con la palla, mosca cieca, i bambini dei ceti più poveri si dedicavano a costruire piccoli mulini a vento con ciottoli e rametti, piccoli trampoli e carretti di legno, barche che, tramite delle cordicelle, potevano essere trasportate lungo i corsi d’acqua, palle di pezza e stoffa da lanciare con bastoni (conosciuto come gioco della pelota).

Gli aristocratici avevano nel proprio destino due strade da percorrere: quella di prendere i voti per cui, fin dall’infanzia, acquisivano dimestichezza con altari ed oggetti liturgici; e quella di diventare cavalieri per cui si esercitavano con archi in legno, spade e cavalli costruiti da un bastone e una testa scolpita, cavalieri in miniatura realizzati in terracotta, a volte provvisti di lancia, per imitare la giostra.

Sebbene la distinzione tra giocattoli maschili e femminili non fosse netta, alle bambine erano riservati principalmente fusi per filare, stoviglie da cucina e le immancabili bambole, da quelle semplici, in lino e canapa, per le bambine del popolo a quelle articolate, in legno, argilla e filo di ferro, vestite con gli abiti all’ultima moda, o da suore, per quelle delle classi elevate. L’utilizzo di capelli posticci, di abiti in tutto simili a quelli indossati nella realtà, la cura per i dettagli che le rendevano man mano sempre più antropomorfe hanno portato le bambole ad essere condannate duramente dalla Chiesa: venivano considerate la rappresentazione dell’essenza del peccato femminile, della seduzione, della tentazione e della vanità. Inoltre, la troppa aderenza al vero le rendeva pericolosamente vicine al feticcio e alla figura magica: si riteneva, infatti, che le streghe potessero praticare malefici utilizzando le bambole come rappresentazione delle persone.

Nonostante questo atteggiamento di condanna, la loro fortuna non conobbe battute di arresto, così come la popolarità dei giochi dedicati agli adulti. La società medievale, infatti, era animata da un profondo amore per il gioco e la festa, tanto che molte energie venivano spese nell’organizzazione e nella creazione di momenti di divertimento. Accanto alle giostre e ai tornei tra cavalieri e agli scontri con armi finte organizzati tra gruppi di paesani, le cosiddette battagliole, molto successo ebbero i giochi da tavolo che, sia secondo il mito che secondo i documenti storici, provenivano dall’Oriente. Associati al dio egizio Thot o all’eroe greco Palamede, colui che aveva smascherato Ulisse che si fingeva pazzo per non andare in guerra, nel corso dell’Alto Medioevo furono considerati invenzione del Diavolo che, giunto ai piedi della croce al momento della morte di Gesù, aveva insegnato ai soldati romani il gioco dei dadi. Infatti, mentre il testo biblico riporta semplicemente, in questo episodio, che i soldati “tirarono a sorte per spartirsi i vestiti”, nelle rappresentazioni medievali il momento della crocifissione è accompagnato dal gioco dei dadi.

A dispetto della loro origine, sia i dadi che altre tipologie di gioco, spesso d’azzardo, erano ampiamente diffusi in tutte le città medievali; le carte, anch’esse di origine orientale, conobbero fortuna più avanti, a seguito della nascita dell’arte della stampa. Il gioco era praticato ovunque all’aperto, sotto le logge, nei porticati, nei crocevia e nelle piazze; in generale, infatti, vi era il divieto di praticare queste attività al chiuso. Che l’azzardo fosse condannato non era una novità: gli antichi romani lo consideravano un delitto, poichè privava il giocatore della possibilità di ricorrere in giudizio ed il codice di Giustiniano, dal VI secolo, aveva interdetto tutti i giochi, fatta eccezione per quelli sportivi. Alla condanna delle autorità civili, si aggiunse quella della Chiesa: le perdite di denaro potevano portare una persona alla completa rovina ed il gioco era causa di liti furibonde e sfoghi per i quali si correva spesso e volentieri il rischio di cadere nell’invettiva e nella bestemmia, particolarmente grave poichè attirava l’ira di Dio non solo sul colpevole ma sull’intera comunità di appartenenza. Peccato di avarizia, furto, usura, menzogna, blasfemia, ozio e corruzione, eppure, nonostante tutto, impossibile da estirpare, la pratica del gioco dovette essere regolamentata in modo da porre, quantomeno, un controllo su di essa. Inizialmente si stabilirono dei periodi in cui era possibile sovvertire l’ordine e le proibizioni si facevano più lievi: le feste dei Santi, i giorni di fiera, e i dodici giorni delle feste natalizie, chiamati “le libertà di dicembre”, eredità degli antichi Saturnalia. Poi, si cercò di limitarne la pratica alle ore diurne, effettuando controlli di notte, quando era considerato più pericoloso; infine si stabilì che giocando piccole somme, tra persone oneste, nel rispetto delle norme morali, anche una percentuale di azzardo poteva essere tollerata: si istituirono, quindi, le prime case da gioco temporanee, strutture con giocatori di professione, chiamati barattieri. Sulle prime considerata attività infamante, la baratteria ben presto giunse ad una organizzazione progressiva in bische, in accordo con le autorità cittadine: si trattava di società con a capo un potestà che, secondo le disposizioni del Comune, acquisiva una sua giurisdizione e il diritto di portare le armi, aveva il compito di sedare le risse, denunciare i bestemmiatori ed impedire il gioco al di fuori della bisca. Divenne una vera e propria corporazione, dotata di un proprio gonfalone, raffigurante due giocatori su fondo bianco. Dal canto suo, il Comune riscuoteva notevoli guadagni, sotto forma di dazi, da questa attività: di fatto, nasceva il concetto del casinò. Con il pagamento della gabella, era adesso possibile giocare all’interno delle osterie e delle taverne, locali coperti nati per esigenze commerciali e scambio di merci artigianali ed agricole, che divennero così luoghi di ristoro unito allo svago.

Infine, uno sguardo ai giochi più amati e praticati. Primo fra tutti, i dadi. La loro origine è antichissima ed inizialmente erano utilizzati gli astragali, ossia le piccole ossa del piede posteriore, degli agnelli; i romani chiamarono il dado a sei facce “alea” che indicò, poi, sia il gioco praticato con essi che qualsiasi gioco basato sulla fortuna. Nel Medioevo, la loro diffusione interessava tutti i ceti sociali ma non erano reputati adatti per un sovrano. Come riporta una straordinaria fonte in nostro possesso, ossia il Libro de los Juegos, composto per volere di Alfonso X di Castiglia, detto il Saggio, nel 1283, opera interamente dedicata a tutti i giochi da tavola praticati a quel tempo, il più famoso gioco di dadi era l’Azar, di cui si forniscono le regole nel dettaglio; in Italia, queste furono semplificate ed il gioco prese il nome di Zara: ogni giocatore tirava tre dadi, dichiarando prima del tiro, quale sarebbe stato il risultato ottenuto. Il vincitore era colui che tirava per primo il risultato chiamato. Era così diffuso che viene citato anche da Dante nel VI canto del Purgatorio: “quando si parte il gioco della zara, colui che perde si riman dolente, repetendo più volte e tristo impara”.

Distrazione, invece, degna di principi e re, metafora della guerra e delle schermaglie amorose, richiamo alla gerarchia e all’ordine sociale, gli Scacchi compaiono nell’Europa medievale intorno all’anno 1000. Le loro origini sono antichissime e l’ipotesi più accreditata è che provengano dall’India da dove, con il nome di Chaturanga, erano giunti fino in Persia. Sebbene siano solitamente annoverati tra le importazioni arabe del IX-X secolo d.C., in Molise furono ritrovati, in una necropoli del VI secolo, alcuni pezzi intarsiati in osso che raffigurano i componenti del gioco degli scacchi, a dimostrazione che questo gioco giunse, per lo meno in Italia, molto prima di quanto ritenuto. Molti sono gli scritti incentrati sugli Scacchi, come il francese “Les échecs amourex”, un poema totalmente dedicato ad essi, il trattato del frate domenicano Jacopo da Cassole, il “Liber de moribus hominum et officiis nobilium super ludo schacorum”, dove numerosi sono gli insegnamenti morali a partire dalle regole del gioco, fino ai testi tecnici di risoluzione di esso, attraverso complicate sequenze di mosse. La scacchiera per la sua forma quadrata era l’immagine della Terra, sulla quale si svolgeva un vera e propria battaglia e dove il gioco insegnava i valori della saggezza, della temperanza e della misura. I pezzi, bianchi e neri come gli opposti complementari dell’esistenza, erano gli uomini, con il loro diverso valore, onore e fortuna. Le regole furono riviste e corrette, principalmente con lo scopo di velocizzare il gioco che rimase, comunque, terreno di prova di strategie e pianificazioni, divenendo simbolo di conoscenza e potere.

***

The origins of Game are ancient and are lost in the most ancient historical periods, as evidenced by the numerous archaeological finds of games and representations in mosaics, wall paintings and tools. A universal element, beyond time and space, it is a very important anthropological tool for understanding the processes of civilization and the development of human activities.

Far from being simply a childish pastime, the game has interested, and continues to do so today, all stages of life; defined by Plato a metaphor of the very life of men, was indicated by Aristotle as the antithesis of work and assimilated to virtue as not determined by a specific need but characterized by self-sufficiency and freedom.

Archaeological excavations and literary and artistic sources have given us the opportunity to discover the great variety of toys that children had at their disposal in Antiquity and it is surprising to discover how these are similar, both in form and substance, to those used in our day. Given the close and direct contact between adults and children, the first and most popular game was to imitate their occupations and, as a result, the first games consisted in “making adults”: numerous are the finds of small ploughs or weapons, objects of everyday use in miniature that symbolize the two main activities of ancient man, agriculture and war. Even the doll can be considered one of the oldest toys: although initially endowed with a spiritual and religious value, the first testimonies of the playful use of dolls date back to Pharaonic Egypt when, symbol of childhood, were abandoned and given to the gods at the time of transition to adulthood.

The wide panorama of toys, which had been created over the centuries, came to the Middle Ages when, through them, children could learn the rules of society and behaviours appropriate to their rank. In addition to outdoor activities such as marbles, the circle made to move with the stick, games of skill with the ball, blind fly, children of the poorest classes were dedicated to building small windmills with pebbles and twigs, small stilts and carts made of wood, boats that, by means of cords, could be transported along the water courses, balls of cloth to throw with sticks (known as the game of the pelota). The aristocrats had in their destiny two paths to follow: that of taking the vows for which, since childhood, they acquired familiarity with altars and liturgical objects; and that of becoming knights for which they practiced with wooden arches, swords and horses built from a stick and a sculpted head, miniature knights made of clay, sometimes equipped with a spear, to imitate the carousel. Although the distinction between male and female toys was not clear, the girls were reserved mainly spindles for spinning, kitchen dishes and the inevitable dolls, from the simple ones, in linen and hemp, for girls of the people to those articulated, Made of wood, clay and iron wire, dressed in the latest fashion, or by nuns, for those of the upper classes. The use of fake hair, clothes in all similar to those worn in reality, the care for details that made them more and more anthropomorphic led the dolls to be harshly condemned by the Church: they were considered the representation of the essence of female sin, of seduction, of temptation and vanity. In addition, too much adherence to reality made them dangerously close to the fetish and the magic figure: it was believed, in fact, that witches could practice evil using dolls as a representation of people. Despite this attitude of condemnation, their luck did not experience setbacks, as well as the popularity of games dedicated to adults. Medieval society, in fact, was animated by a deep love for the game and the party, so much so that many energies were spent in the organization and creation of moments of fun. Next to the jousts and tournaments between knights and the fights with fake weapons organized between groups of villagers, the so-called battagliole, very successful had the board games that, both according to myth and historical documents, came from the East. Associated with the Egyptian god Thot or the Greek hero Palamedes, the one who had unmasked Ulysses who pretended to be crazy for not going to war, during the High Middle Ages were considered the invention of the Devil who, having reached the foot of the cross at the time of the death of Jesus, had taught the Roman soldiers the game of dice. In fact, while the biblical text simply states, in this episode, that the soldiers “cast lots to share clothes”, in medieval representations the moment of crucifixion is accompanied by the game of dice. Despite their origin, both dice and other types of gambling were widespread in all medieval cities; The cards, also of oriental origin, were fortunate later, following the birth of the art of printing. The game was played everywhere in the open, under the loggias, in the arcades, in the crossroads and in the squares; in general, in fact, there was a prohibition of these activities indoors. That the gamble was condemned was not a novelty: the ancient Romans considered it a crime, since it deprived the player of the possibility to appeal in court and the code of Justinian, from the sixth century, had banned all games, except for sports. To the condemnation of the civil authorities, was added that of the Church: the loss of money could bring a person to complete ruin and the game was the cause of furious quarrels and outbursts for which they often ran the risk of falling into invective and blasphemy, particularly serious as it attracted the wrath of God not only on the culprit but on the entire community of belonging. It is a sin of avarice, theft, usury, lies, blasphemy, idleness and corruption, and yet, in spite of everything, impossible to eradicate, the practice of the game had to be regulated in order to place, at least, a control over it. Initially, periods were established in which it was possible to subvert the order and prohibitions became lighter: the feasts of the Saints, the days of the fair, and the twelve days of the Christmas holidays, called “the liberties of December”, legacy of the ancient Saturnalia. Then, they tried to limit the practice to daytime hours, carrying out checks at night, when it was considered more dangerous; Finally it was established that by playing small sums, among honest people, in compliance with moral norms, even a percentage of gambling could be tolerated: they established, therefore, the first temporary gambling houses, structures with professional players, called barters. On the first considered infamous activity, the barter soon came to a progressive organization in gambling houses, in agreement with the city authorities: it was a company with a potestà that, according to the provisions of the City, acquired his jurisdiction and the right to carry arms, had the task to quell the fights, denounce the blasphemers and prevent the game outside. It became a real corporation, with its own banner, depicting two players on a white background. For its part, the Municipality collected considerable profits, in the form of duties, from this activity: in fact, the concept of the casino was born. With the payment of the tax, it was now possible to play inside the taverns , covered rooms born for commercial needs and exchange of handicraft and agricultural goods, which became places of refreshment combined with leisure.

Finally, a look at the most loved and practiced games. First of all, the dice. Their origin is very ancient and initially were used astragali, that are the small bones of the back foot, of the lambs; The Romans called the six-sided dice “alea” which indicated, then, both the game played with them and any game based on luck. In the Middle Ages, their spread affected all social classes but they were not considered suitable for a sovereign. As reported by an extraordinary source in our possession, namely the Libro de los Juegos, composed at the behest of Alfonso X of Castile, called the Wise, in 1283, entirely dedicated to all the board games practiced at that time, the most famous dice game was the Azar, of which the detailed rules are given; in Italy, these were simplified and the game took the name of Zara: each player threw three dice, declaring before the shot, what would be the result. The winner was the one who first pulled the called result. It was so widespread that it is also mentioned by Dante in the VI canto del Purgatorio.

Distraction, instead, worthy of princes and kings, a metaphor of war and amorous skirmishes, a reference to hierarchy and social order, the Chess appear in medieval Europe around the year 1000. Their origins are very ancient and the most reliable hypothesis is that they come from India from where, under the name of Chaturanga, they had come up to Persia. Although they are usually counted among the Arab imports of the ninth-tenth century AD, in Molise were found, in a necropolis of the sixth century, some pieces inlaid in bone depicting the components of the game of chess, demonstrating that this game came, at least in Italy, much sooner than expected. Many are the writings centered on chess, such as the French “Les échecs amourex”, a poem totally dedicated to them, the treatise of the Dominican friar Jacopo da Cassole, the “Liber de moribus hominum et officiis nobilium super Ludo schacorum”, where there are numerous moral teachings starting from the rules of the game, up to the technical texts of resolution of it, through complicated sequences of moves. The chessboard for its square shape was the image of the Earth, on which a real battle was held and where the game taught the values of wisdom, of temperance and measure. The pieces, black and white as the complementary opposites of existence, were men, with their different value, honor and fortune. The rules were revised and corrected, mainly with the aim of speeding up the game which remained, however, a testing ground for strategies and planning, becoming a symbol of knowledge and power.

